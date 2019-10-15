The Lompoc Public Library is once again offering homework help for local students, free of charge.
The library invites kindergarten through 12th grade students to take part in its Homework Club, held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the 2019-20 school year in the children’s department at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.
The club is not held if Lompoc Unified School District schools are on break. Homework Club is a drop-in program, and there is no need to register.
During Homework Club, a volunteer tutor or library staff member will be available to assist students with their homework. The club also welcomes students who just want a place to do their homework.
An adult must accompany children 8 years old and younger.
For more information on Homework Club, call the library at 805-875-8781.
The library is also seeking additional volunteer tutors. Being a volunteer tutor requires a desire to work with children of all ages and a volunteer commitment for the entire school year.
Those who would like to apply to be a Homework Club tutor are encouraged to email volunteer coordinator Dominic Keen at d_keen@ci.lompoc.ca.us, or to visit cityoflompoc.com/library and click “How You Can Help.”