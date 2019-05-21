The Lompoc Hospital Foundation raised about $70,000 with its 28th annual Flower Valley Golf Classic, held Friday at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
More than 117 golfers participated in the event, which included golf, lunch, dinner and an auction. The money raised will be donated to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for the purchase of a C-Arm mobile fluoroscopic X-ray unit to be used in surgery and at a patient’s bedside, according to the Lompoc Hospital Foundation.
The first-place gross score went to the Lompoc Cardiovascular Center team of Neil Imano, Keith Imano, Rick Chavez and Andrew Jones. The low net went to Ray Down, George Stillman, Bruce Coggin and Michael Carroll.
In other results, the longest drive on Hole No. 10 was made Dr. David McAninch IV; the straightest drive on Hole No. 5 was Allscripts’ Abby Bowman; and the closest to the pin on Hole No. 2 was Starbuck Lind’s Joe Alvarez, on Hole No. 7 was Coast Hills’ Scott Coe, on Hole No. 13 was More Office’s Steve Burt and on Hole No. 17 was Rick Chavez. The putting contest winner was Aqua Systems’ Mike Hall with a putt of 6 feet, 4 inches.
The nonprofit Lompoc Hospital Foundation aims to help provide the Lompoc Healthcare District with funds to purchase medical equipment and make capital improvements.