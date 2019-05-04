Devin Brown felt that Concordia University reminded him a lot of Lompoc High with its tight-knit community and similar enrollment.
That gave the 141-pound wrestler all the leverage he needed to commit to the NAIA school in Nebraska.
The Brave wrestler used his right hand to officially sign on with the Bulldogs this week in front of his coaches, family and teammates by inking his National Letter of Intent.
Brown tells The Record he immediately fell in love with what the private university in Seward, Nebraska, had to offer, reminding him a lot of his high school.
“The campus and kids were nice. Four of them even walked up to me and said hi – and I knew it felt like home there,” Brown said by phone.
He was additionally impressed by the resources of the university.
“The facilities were really nice. Wrestling has its own weight room and there’s an indoor track because it does tend to snow there,” Brown said.
Brown became a multiple league champion wrestler for the Braves in the 147-pound class – climbing to the top of the conference in both the Los Padres and Channel leagues during his four-year wrestling career.
He was one of three Braves who struck gold at the Channel League Finals this past winter season, joining teammates Dechlan Sparrow (182) and Jacob Nuñez (heavyweight) – all of whom winning their titles in Lompoc’s first season as a C.L member.
Brown, though, will be 1,625 miles and approximately 25 hours away from home. He said this moment comes with nerves and excitement.
“It was kind of nerve-racking because of how far it is,” Brown said. “But I’ve always wanted to wrestle in college…and that’s what I’m going to do.”
Outside of the wrestling mat, Brown plans to study Environmental Science on the campus with the hope he can use it for a future career as a game warden – a law enforcement officer who protects wildlife and the environment.