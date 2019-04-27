Five Lompoc High track and field athletes now hold this title: Channel League champions.
Cailin Daniels, Kylie Yanez and the boys 4x100 relay team consisting of Daniels, Ryan Morgan, Cameron Iribarren and Oscar Tenorio all claimed first-place marks on Wednesday at San Marcos High School during the league championship meet.
The junior Daniels completed the hat trick: He was the triple winner in the final league meet of the season before the CIF Southern Section prelims. Daniels jumped his way to a mark of 20 feet, 11 inches to claim his spot on the first-place podium. He then claimed first in the triple jump by landing at 41-3.25.
Daniels then returned to team up with the rest of the 4x100 crew to win against the Channel League competition.
For the Braves 4x100 relay teams, it concludes a strong month they’ve have had in the team event on the track. They’ve taken first at the Santa Barbara County and also claimed first and third at the April 3 dual against Santa Maria.
Yanez also ends a dominant April. The senior won the 100-meter hurdles in the Santa Barbara County meet on April 20, plus had victories in the 300-meter hurdles at the same meet. She additionally took first at both hurdle events in the April 10 duel against Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara.
The Braves' track and field teams have already seen early success in their first year in the revamped league. Lompoc boys track and field won the Channel League regular season championship on April 10. They then produced county champions including thrower Jovany Lucatero (first in the shot put and discus) and Tenorio in the triple jump.