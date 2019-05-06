Lompoc High track and field added more to its already long-list of accomplishments in 2019: CIF Southern Section Finals qualifiers.
The Braves – the 2019 boys Channel League champions while also producing individual league champs on the girls side – will have seven total athletes expecting to compete down in El Camino College at Torrance on Saturday for the divisional finals.
Track and field head coach and athletic director Claudia Terrones said six athletes from LHS were automatic qualifiers while one solidified alternate status after competing in the CIF-SS prelims at Estancia High this past Saturday.
The athletes who qualified are Kylie Yanez (100-meter hurdles), Julie Shepherd (discus), Esperanza Zepeda (discus), Ayziah Simmons (triple jump), Jovany Lucatero (shot put) and Alan Campfield (high jump). Pole vaulter Nick Valencia managed to be an alternate for Saturday’s event.
“We are very proud of the athletes who have secured a spot in the finals,” Terrones said by phone on Monday.
Terrones called this season’s success a joint effort between the athletes and coaches, saying “Our coaching staff has worked hard along with the student-athletes all year.”
Terrones said LHS arrived to Estancia with 18 athletes in tow, which she adds is the highest number of Brave athletes for the CIF prelims in 10 years.
Lucatero, who has won multiple meets in the throwing events, launched his shot put and hit 49 feet, 6 inches at the prelims. That was the fourth longest throw on the day.
Campfield was in elite company in the high jump, planting himself at 6-1, which tied him with seven other athletes from Orange and Los Angeles counties as the best mark at the prelims.
On the girls side, senior Yanez broke her personal best in the 100-meter hurdles, chasing down a time of 15.64 seconds.
Simmons placed herself into the top 10 of the triple jump by leaping her way to a mark of 35-7. The junior was one of four triple jumpers who ended her day past the 35-foot range.
The discus duo of Shepherd and Zepeda cracked the 100-foot mark at Estancia – Shepherd completed her personal best throw of 113-8 while Zepeda finished at 108-9.
Valencia, a junior, ended up tying for the second-best pole vaulting mark by scaling 12-6 – earning his way to alternate status.
Terrones concluded that the elevation in league – from dominating in the Los Padres League to joining the Channel League this past season – was added fuel for the Braves.
“Being a part of the Channel League pushed us to work harder every day,” Terrones said. “That, in turn, brought great results for both the boys and girls who then qualified to make prelims. Lompoc High track is heading in the right direction.”