The top athletes from Easter week and this past week were honored by the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table on Monday. And Lompoc High swept the boys awards for the past two weeks – both of whom came from track and field. For the week of April 22, Braves thrower Jovany Lucatero earned the Male Athlete of the Week honor at Giavanni’s Pizzeria in Orcutt. The shot put and discus thrower guided the Braves to a stellar month of April – one that included securing the Channel League regular season title, the Santa Barbara County title and for clinching multiple individual league titles.