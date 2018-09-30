Lompoc High School opened its 2018-19 theater season this weekend with a performance of the British comedy “Table Manners,” written by Alan Ayckbourn and produced by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc.
The show opened Saturday and will continue with a 2 p.m. performance Sunday, Sept. 30. Its run will conclude with shows at 7:30 each night from Thursday, Oct. 4, through Saturday, Oct. 6.
General admission tickets for the shows, which last about two hours and 15 minutes, are $10. Student tickets (any age, any school) are $6 when purchased presale. The shows will be performed at the school’s on-campus theater.
The fast-paced comedy follows three siblings — Annie, Reg and Ruth — and their complicated relationships with their partners. “Table Manners” is the most popular of Ayckbourn’s trilogy about the characters, titled “The Norman Conquests.” In 2009, the play won several awards, including a Tony for Best Revival of a Play.
The Lompoc High cast includes veterans Winter Hierholzer (Tom), Madison DeSchryver (Annie), Ian Black (Reg), Natasha Signorelli (Sarah) and Sahara Koscielniak (Ruth), while welcoming freshman Mark Ainsworth (Norman).
The large production staff is led by stage manager Elizabeth Twomey with her assistants Erin McCallon and Hailey Fernandez. Frankie Aranguren serves as dialect coach and dramaturg for the production.
“Table Manners” is most suited to audiences ages 13 and older due to mature content, according to the Lompoc High drama department.
Presale tickets are available at Wild West Pizza, 1137 North H St., and at the Lompoc High Activities Office from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
For more information, contact director Sarah A. M. Barthel at barthel.sarah@lusd.org.