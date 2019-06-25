Lompoc High School graduate Isaiah Sanchez was awarded a $1,000 scholarship this month as the top winner in the second annual Scholarship Essay Contest put on by the Lompoc Odd Fellows.
This year’s essay question was “What Would I Do If I Were an Odd Fellow?” Sanchez reflected in his essay on how he would devote himself to providing resources for students, from supplies for classrooms to mental health support.
“I have realized after two deaths of students this year that a student’s mental health is the foundation to their success,” he wrote. “The lack of resources provided makes it hard for students to express their emotions and prevent them from dangerous acts as well as focusing on their academics.”
Noble Grand Joe Avila Jr. congratulated Sanchez and presented him with the $1,000 winner’s check. Sanchez’s mother and father were also present when the contest winner was announced.
Vice Grand Joseph Dowdy, the organizer of the contest, said that all judges were unanimous in their decision to choose Sanchez because it was clear that he cared very much about his fellow students and identified key areas where he would act if he were an Odd Fellow.
The other finalist in the contest was Cabrillo High graduate Kailey McNamee. Both finalists took the extra step to read their essays for their peers and also at the lodge for the benefit of the Odd Fellows, according to the organization.
The Lompoc Odd Fellows lodge was started by Lompoc’s founder W.W. Broughton, who was the lodge’s first leader, known as the Noble Grand, according to the Odd Fellows. The international fraternal organization promotes philanthropy and supports charitable causes.