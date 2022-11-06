The Lompoc girls tennis team Wednesday scored a road win at a higher seed for the third consecutive time in the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs.
As a result, the Braves are into the Division 3 championship match.
Sofia Larios and Ava Velasco gave the Braves their clinching fifth point Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-0 win in their doubles match, and No. 7 Lompoc won 5-2 at its semifinal match at No. 3 Dinuba.
Since the Braves had already clinched the win against the Emperors, the final two scheduled doubles matches weren't played.
Lompoc is set to play at No. 1 Kerman in the Division 3 championship match either Wednesday or Thursday. Nipomo fell to Kerman 5-4 in their semifinal match at Kerman last Thursday.
In the Central Section format in every sport, a match or a game is at the higher seed each playoff round.
Lompoc jumped to a quick 2-0 lead against Dinuba Wednesday. Lola Stouppe put the Braves ahead 4-1 with a singles win then Velasco and Larios wrapped up the match for the Braves.
Vera Ortiz, Rianna Stouppe, Emma White and Lola Stouppe all earned a singles point for the Braves. Rianna Stouppe is unbeaten in both singles and doubles this year.
Lompoc reached the final by winning 6-0 at No. 7 Paso Robles, 6-3 at No. 2 Fresno Christian then 5-2 at Dinuba.
Nipomo reached the semis by 5-4 wins at No. 5 Coalinga and No. 4 Kingsburg.
Lompoc and Nipomo were both originally scheduled to play their semifinal matches Tuesday, but both were postponed because of forecast rain in the Dinuba and Kerman areas that day.