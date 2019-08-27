Righetti's football team will visit Huyck Stadium Friday night.
The Braves are hoping for a replay of the last time Righetti visited the historic stadium in Lompoc.
The Warriors, meanwhile, are working on a remix.
In the most recent visit to Lompoc for Righetti, the Warriors headed back to Santa Maria with a 42-0 drubbing in tow. That was in 2017.
This Friday's matchup has a much different feel.
The Round Table has returned.
Lompoc has remained steady as, perhaps, the top program in the area while Righetti has grown into a behemoth itself, led by second-year coach Tony Payne.
The Braves started their 2019 season with a 24-7 win over a talented Simi Valley team at Huyck last Friday.
Righetti is 1-0 after cruising past Santa Maria 42-7. The Warriors went 10-3 a year ago, advancing to the CIF Central Section Division 2 title game.
This is the first time the teams will meet as cross-sectional opponents after Righetti moved to the Central Section last season.
The teams do have similar styles as both possess powerful ground games that can average up to 300 yards a game.
Simi Valley had three opportunities to go up early on Lompoc in the first quarter – but all three times saw the Brave defense prevail inside t…
Righetti, though, uses the rare Pistol Wing-T offense, which Lompoc coach Andrew Jones says has been a challenge to simulate in practice.
"You never have enough time to prepare for that," Jones said Tuesday. "The execution Righetti showed last year and into this year, it's absolutely impossible to get a scout team to simulate how effective they are at doing that.
"That's the focus: Getting the best look possible."
Lompoc and Righetti also both possess left-handed quarterbacks who can hit passes downfield, though Lompoc's quarterback, senior Cameron Iribarren, was injured last week and is questionable for Friday's game.
"Obviously, it's preseason and we'd love everyone to play, but we're not going to take any risk," Jones said. "We're going to do what's best for the team to make sure that (Cam)'s around at the end of the season."
That means Lompoc may start freshman Cavin Ross, a highly-developed quarterback prospect who came in and kept the Braves in last week's game. Ross completed 5 of 10 passes for 36 yards vs. Simi Valley.
Lompoc had 191 rushing yards on 42 attempts last week against the Pioneers, far from Lompoc's typical rushing numbers.
Against Santa Maria last week, Righetti picked up 385 yards on 36 carries. Santa Maria does play in the smallest league on the Central Coast and doesn't offer nearly the resistance Lompoc will this week.
The Brave defense was stellar last week, allowing just 26 yards rushing on 22 carries for the Pioneers. Three Simi Valley quarterbacks combined to go 11 for 28 for 180 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Leondre Coleman made 11 total tackles with 2.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks, though he had to limit his running back duties in the second half after suffering a leg injury last week. Jones says Coleman is day-to-day with a contusion.
Jed Rantz had 10 tackles, two for loss, and a sack last week. Oscar Tenorio picked off two passes last week while sophomore Deville "Joker" Dickerson broke up four passes.
Righetti's defense allowed 232 rushing yards on 32 carries against Santa Maria, meaning Lompoc may go to the ground early and often Friday, especially with any uncertainty at quarterback.
"Defensively, they've changed to a 3-4, which I think is an avenue to get the extra athlete on the field," Jones said of Righetti's defense.
That Lompoc defense will test senior Righetti quarterback Logan Mortensen, who went 12 for 23 for 273 yards and two scores against the Saints. Jake Steels had four catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. Chase Reynoso hauled in six passes for 97 yards.
"It's a huge test this early for us, especially coming off a quality opponent in Simi Valley," Jones said. "Tony has done such a great job there flipping the script, getting them back.
"We are excited to get them back on the schedule and we hope to continue it."
Jones said the Braves originally had St. Paul in this slot on the schedule, but struck a deal with Righetti to play a local opponent. Jones hopes to play Righetti as often as he can, though scheduling non-league games right now is a challenge as the Braves will likely change leagues as part of the planned Pac View-Channel Football Association linking Channel League schools with Pacific View League schools.
"If we go to this association—which it looks like we are—it'll be based off of equity and we'll be based in the top-end league," Jones said. "We'll be the smallest school and will have to play the three Oxnard schools and Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos in one league."
It's likely Lompoc will be in a football league with Oxnard High, Rio Mesa and Pacifica next year, along with Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos, Jones said. Ventura, Cabrillo, San Marcos, Santa Ynez, Buena and Channel Islands may form another football league within the same association.
After Friday's game, Lompoc will remain at Huyck Stadium on Sept. 6, hosting Bishop Diego in another tough non-league tilt. Righetti, meanwhile, will play at Pioneer Valley.
Tickets for Lompoc High home games can be purchased online. For the Righetti game, visit at https://gofan.co/app/events/67240.