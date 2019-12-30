Lompoc Food Pantry seeking holiday donations

The Lompoc Food Pantry, which is coordinated by Catholic Charities, is asking for donations this holiday season.
This year, the Food Pantry has a Silent Angel partner who has agreed to match dollar per dollar any donation. The Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization and donations are tax-deductible.
The Lompoc Food Pantry helps those in need in Lompoc, as well as those in Los Alamos, Buellton, Solvang and Santa Ynez. The Pantry offers a range of human services, including food for some 200 clients a day, as well as assistance with utilities and home repairs for qualified clients.
The public is invited to visit the Food Pantry at 325 North 2nd St. in Lompoc.