The Lompoc Fire Department will kick off Fire Prevention Week with an open house event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Fire Station 1, 115 South G St.
The theme for this year's Fire Prevention Week, which is sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association, is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.” The campaign aims to educate the public about basic but essential ways to quickly and safely escape a home fire.
“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go," read a portion of a release from the Lompoc Fire Department. "No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”
The open house will afford community members an opportunity to meet their local firefighters, get a tour of the station, and learn Hands-On-Only CPR, how to use an extinguisher and make an escape plan. Attendees will also be able to ask questions of the firefighters.
For more information, call Fire Station 1 at 805-736-4513.