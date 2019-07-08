The Lompoc Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old All-Star season has come to an end.
Lompoc fell 11-3 on Sunday afternoon at Elks Field against Madera – which was one of five teams that represented the Central Valley in the Central California Babe Ruth tournament that operates in a double-elimination format.
Madera, located 23 miles north of Fresno, totaled 12 hits on the day to advance in the tournament.
Elijah Bobo went 2-for-3 at the plate and smacked an RBI double. Gabe Ruiz scored a couple of runs and also produced two hits. Ruiz additionally made a crucial diving catch that prevented two potential runners from crossing home plate.
Bridger Coleman finished with one hit and touched additional bases on two Madera errors. Brandon Brickey also had a hit. Gavin Townes finished with a sacrifice ground ball RBI early in the contest.
Overall, Lompoc went 1-2 in the tournament – beating KerWest 3-1 to start the Santa Maria tournament before falling to Delano (3-0) on Saturday and then to Madera.
The Madera win placed them in the 4 p.m Sunday contest against San Joaquin Valley brethren Reedley. Madera went on to claim victory in that contest 8-3.