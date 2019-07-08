070519 KerWest Lompoc BR 09.jpg

Lompoc's Brandon Brickey fields a ball hit by KerWest's Richard Coronado and throws him out in the first game of the California State Babe Ruth Tournament on Friday at Elks Field in Santa Maria. Lompoc fell 11-3 to Madera on Sunday afternoon which eliminated the All-Star team from the double elimination tournament. 

 Len Wood, Staff

The Lompoc Babe Ruth 13-15-year-old All-Star season has come to an end.

Lompoc fell 11-3 on Sunday afternoon at Elks Field against Madera – which was one of five teams that represented the Central Valley in the Central California Babe Ruth tournament that operates in a double-elimination format.

Madera, located 23 miles north of Fresno, totaled 12 hits on the day to advance in the tournament.

Lompoc falls to Delano in Babe Ruth 13-15 State Tournament

Elijah Bobo went 2-for-3 at the plate and smacked an RBI double. Gabe Ruiz scored a couple of runs and also produced two hits. Ruiz additionally made a crucial diving catch that prevented two potential runners from crossing home plate.

Bridger Coleman finished with one hit and touched additional bases on two Madera errors. Brandon Brickey also had a hit. Gavin Townes finished with a sacrifice ground ball RBI early in the contest.

Overall, Lompoc went 1-2 in the tournament – beating KerWest 3-1 to start the Santa Maria tournament before falling to Delano (3-0) on Saturday and then to Madera.

The Madera win placed them in the 4 p.m Sunday contest against San Joaquin Valley brethren Reedley. Madera went on to claim victory in that contest 8-3.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags