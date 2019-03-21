The 15th annual Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser was one for the record books, as organizers revealed Thursday that the event netted $39,000 for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
About 500 people attended the event, which was held Wednesday at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center. As in previous years, the gathering featured dozens of gourmet soups, custom-made ceramic bowls and several raffles. The fundraising total exceeded the record $38,000 reported in 2017.
"It was inspiring to see the entire DeWees center filled with community members enjoying the soup, the bowls, and raffle, and each other’s company, all to support the community of Lompoc," said Judith Smith-Meyer, a Foodbank spokeswoman. "It’s such a beautiful way that Lompoc expresses its commitment to everyone in the area thriving with healthy nutrition."
Lompoc is considered a “high-need community for food insecurity” by the Foodbank, which reported that half of the city’s residents participated in Foodbank programs last year, as 21,518 people received nearly 1.5 million pounds of food.
Additionally, according to the Foodbank, 17,645 pounds of food was distributed to 300 families during the recent partial shutdown of the federal government, which lasted from Dec. 22, 2018, through Jan. 25, 2019. During the shutdown, the Lompoc food distribution was the most heavily attended of the Foodbank’s three distribution programs, serving employees of the federal correctional facility and those employed at Vandenberg Air Force Base, according to the Foodbank.
“We’re really grateful that the community continued to show its support,” Smith-Meyer said.