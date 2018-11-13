Hundreds of Lompoc community members, including many veterans, took part in a festive Veterans Day lunch and celebration on Sunday afternoon at the Lompoc Elks Lodge.
About 300 people attended the gathering, according to an Elks spokeswoman. The event included lunch and cake, as well as live music performed by the Riptide Big Band, and displays featuring military memorabilia.
Many of the veterans in attendance arrived in uniform. Among the memorabilia on display were uniforms, pictures, patches, hats, insignias, maps and books.
“So many of our guests took the time to look at the displays that brought back memories for many,” said Joyce Moiha, a publicist for the Lompoc Elks Lodge. “All were very interesting.”