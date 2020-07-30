Lompoc Councilwoman Gilda Cordova launches bid to retain District 1 seat

After spending the past 19 months as an appointee on the Lompoc City Council, Gilda Cordova said she had learned a lot about her hometown and the many issues it faces.
Still, she acknowledged that the experience wasn’t always fun.
"Have I enjoyed my time on council? Not always,” she said. “It is a hard task. But do I enjoy serving the community? I absolutely do. I’m very passionate about that.”
It’s because of that passion that she is now set to embark on her first political campaign.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
