For the third straight year, Lompoc City Councilman Jim Mosby is inviting community members to take part in a festive "Snow Day" experience near Lompoc's River Park.
The celebration, which will include 35 tons of "snow" made out of pulverized ice, will kick off from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and continue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will be held on a field that Mosby owns at 2 River Park Road and will be free to attend.
In addition to the snow play areas, including one with a large slide, participants will be able to enjoy coffee, hot cocoa, snow cones and popcorn. Santa Claus is also scheduled to be on site from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday.
Mosby, who started the event in 2016, said the support from the community is what has inspired him to keep it going.
"I want to thank the many who have contributed to making this community event so spectacular," he said, noting that several residents and local businesses have provided major sponsorships.