The Lompoc City Council is seeking the community's input as the council establishes its 2023-25 goals and budget priorities that will guide future budget discussions and decisions made by the council.
Lompoc residents and business owners are asked to complete the online 2023-25 Goals and Budget Priorities Survey, which will be available at www.cityoflompoc.com until 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.
Members of the public without internet access are welcome to use the computers at the Lompoc Public Library or at Lompoc City Hall.
