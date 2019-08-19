The Lompoc Concert Association will open its 2019-20 season on Sept. 14 with a performance by the genre-bending trio, Take 3.
The show will be held at the First United Church of Lompoc, 925 North F St. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m., with the performance slated to begin at 7:30. Tickets at the door will be $25 for adults; $15 for active members of the military; and $5 for students.
Take 3 is comprised of violinist Lindsay Deutsch, cellist Lila Yang and pianist Irene Kim.
“The group’s rigorous classical training at the world’s top conservatories has ignited their passion for musical exploration, and they mix it with rock star charisma in adrenaline-charged renditions of classical, movie, tango, pop and oldies hits,” read a portion of an announcement from the Lompoc Concert Association. “Think ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Despacito.’ Their mission is to connect with fans around the world and impart their love of music to concertgoers of all ages and musical preferences.”
The trio most recently appeared at Festival Mozaic this month in San Luis Obispo.
The Lompoc Concert Association has increased the number of concerts it will host this season to five. The featured artists will include an indie rock guitarist, a flutist, and two pianists sharing the venue’s Chickering concert grand, along with a silent film comedy scored and accompanied by live organ.
Season tickets are available for all five concerts for $70 per person, $60 for active military members or $125 per family.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Concert Association, which was founded in 1948, at 805-588-5971 or visit www.LompocConcert.org.