Lompoc Civic Theatre to present 'The Winners'

The Lompoc Civic Theatre will present the world premiere of “The Winners,” written by M.J. Sewall, this month with a trio of staged readings.
The performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on both Friday, Jan. 10, and Saturday, Jan. 11, with a 2 p.m. show on Sunday, Jan. 12. They will take place at Stone Pine Hall, 210 South H St. The staged readings will be free to the public, but donations are encouraged.
In “The Winners,” a group of former coworkers gets together for a reunion 10 years after winning the lottery. As the party unfolds, old resentments show up and unspoken truths crash the party. Then, a surprise announcement changes everything.
The performances will star Rachel Mello, Cara Carucci, Noël Shields, Craig Scott, Rich Gracyk and LaShawn Snerling. They will be directed by Mike Sewall.
For more information, call 805-735-2281.