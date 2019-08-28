The Lompoc Civic Theatre will open its 2019-20 season with a dinner theater production of "Kitchen Witches," a comedy by Caroline Smith.
The show will open Sept. 28, and additional performances are scheduled for Oct. 5, Oct. 19, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9. Special benefit performances are planned for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 to support the Lompoc Public Library and the Lompoc Theatre Project, respectively. All shows will take place at The Mission Club, 4300 Club House Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. each night, with dinner slated to be served at 5:30.
The show stars veteran LCT actresses Anne Ramsey and Chris Jeszeck as old friends and current TV cooking show rival hosts, whose history and futures collide in an unexpected way. The production will also feature Charlie Frank and Alisha Nakashima.
Tickets are $55 per person, with a $5 discount offered to Lompoc Civic Theatre members. Group discounts will also be available. For more information, or to reserve tickets, call 805-735-2281.