The Lompoc Civic Theatre will present its dinner theater production of “On Golden Pond” beginning this weekend.
The opening show is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 22, and it will continue with shows each Saturday from Oct. 6 through Nov. 3 in the Ellery Room at The Mission Club, 4300 Club House Road. Doors will open for each show at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. and the play beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Seating is by reservation only. Tickets are $55 per person. Tickets will include the play and a three-course dinner catered by Sage Restaurant at The Mission Club.
Seats can be reserved by calling 805-735-2281.
“On Golden Pond,” written by Ernest Thompson, was a successful Broadway play that ran for more than 150 shows and was nominated for both Tony and Drama Desk awards. In 1981, it was released as a movie with Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn in the starring roles. The two leads garnered Best Actor and Best Actress Oscars for their respective performances.
The play tells the story of cantankerous Norman Thayer Jr. and his wife, Ethel. For 47 years, Ethel and Norman have spent their summers at their cabin by the lake. This year, their daughter Chelsea and her fiancé, Bill Ray, are joining them, along with his teenage son, Billy.
Norman Thayer Jr. will be played by Craig Scott, last seen with LCT in “California Suite.” Ethel Thayer will be played by a newcomer to LCT, Josephine Grande. Rachel Mello, also last seen in LCT’s “California Suite,” will play the role of Chelsea.
Bill Ray will be played by John Fuentes, who has been in several LCT productions. Billy Ray Jr. will played by Howard Haupt, another newcomer to LCT. The cast will be rounded out by Michael Cook, who will appear in his first LCT production as Charlie, the mailman.
Director Anne F. Ramsey said that directing the play is especially near to her heart, as 35 years ago she played the role of Chelsea, acting with film legend Janet Gaynor, who played Ethel.
More information on LCT can be found at http://lct.lbee.com/.