The Lompoc Civic Theatre will present its production of the musical “A Dog’s Life” with a series of performances set to begin Friday, May 24.
Based on a story and lyrics by Sean Grennan and music by Leah Okimoto, the show will be offered on weekends from May 24 through June 9 at Stone Pine Hall, 210 South H St.
The Friday and Saturday performances are slated to begin at 7:30 p.m., while the Sunday shows are set to start at 2 p.m. Doors will open a half-hour before each performance.
For the Friday and Saturday shows, general admission tickets at the door will be $18, while seniors, students and military members will be admitted for $15.
Each of the Sunday matinees will be $15 for general admission, as will all presale tickets, which are available at Alfie’s Fish & Chips at 1036 North H St. and the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce at 111 South I St.
For the Friday, May 31, show, all tickets will be pay-what-you-can at the door, and on Sunday, June 2, there will be a “talk back” question-and-answer session with the cast and crew after the matinee.
The production is being directed by Anne Ramsey, and Rachel Mello will serve as pianist.
“A Dog’s Life” is about Joel, who doesn’t want a dog; he wants his girlfriend back, and she wants a dog.
But when she refuses to get back together, Joel becomes the reluctant owner of Jack.
Meanwhile, Big Dog wants to be adopted alone, but his only way out includes yippy Little Dog.
For both of those pairs, initially hesitant relationships blossom into profound friendships.
Blending comic and touching moments, the musical is described by the Lompoc Civic Theatre as an uplifting tale of companionship, our time on Earth, and simple, unconditional love.
The cast and crew of “A Dog’s Life” includes: Jarrod Zinn as Jack, Phil Epstein as Big Dog, Kimberley Washington as Little Dog, Mary Merriman as Annie and Craig Scott as Joel.
Jay Salsburg is coordinating the technical effects, and Andy Mack is creating the set pieces.
Alisha Nakashima is assistant director; Larry McLellan is co-producer; J.R. Jones and Beth Ostapiuk are working as stage crew; and Noël Shields is coordinating hospitality.
“A Dog’s Life” is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Civic Theatre through its website at www.LompocCivicTheatre.com or by phone at 805-757-2281.