The Lompoc Civic Theatre is slated to present a benefit performance of its production of “On Golden Pond” in support of the Friends of the Lompoc Library System.
The performance will take place Friday, Nov. 16, in the Ellery Room at The Mission Club, 4300 Club House Drive in Vandenberg Village. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the play will start at 7 p.m. Admission will be “give what you can,” according to a Friends of the Library spokesperson.
The Sage Restaurant at The Mission Club will open for dinner at 5 p.m. for anyone who wants to have dinner before the play. The Ellery Room no-host bar will be open before the play and during intermission.
“On Golden Pond,” written by Ernest Thompson and directed by Anne F. Ramsey, tells the story of a cantankerous Norman Thayer Jr. and his wife, Ethel, of 47 years. They spend summers at their cabin by the lake but will be joined by other family members on this occasion.