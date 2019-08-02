A comprehensive update to the Lompoc zoning code is slated to be reviewed by the Lompoc City Council at its regular meeting of Tuesday, Aug. 6.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.
The purpose of Lompoc’s zoning code, according to a city spokeswoman, is to implement the general plan and provide regulations that protect and promote the public health, safety, comfort, convenience, prosperity, and general welfare of the people in Lompoc.
At Tuesday’s meeting, it is expected that the Lompoc City Council will review Planning Commission and staff recommendations, receive public comments and consider adoption of the new zoning code.
The City Council and Planning Commission recommendations can be viewed online at: www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development/planning-division/zoning-code-update.
For more information about the zoning code update or upcoming meeting, members of the public are advised by the city to contact Planning Manager Brian Halvorson at 805-875-8228 or at b_halvorson@ci.lompoc.ca.us.