As a Lompoc City Councilman for the past four years, Victor Vega said his main motivation on the dais has always been to look out for the best interests of the residents of Lompoc.
With Vega now seeking re-election and the opportunity to become the first City Council member elected from Lompoc’s District 2, which covers the mid-western portion of town, the 63-year-old said he intends to continue that same citizen-first approach. The real estate broker will be on the Nov. 6 ballot up against challenger Shirley Sherman.
“I was not born wealthy and have made my business and my name on my own throughout my life with hard work, and that same tenacity that has helped me throughout my career … is still with me to improve the quality of life for the residents of this city that I have proudly spent my life in,” said Vega, who was raised in Lompoc.
“I look at every issue and the way it affects every citizen in town, because it does,” he added. “I don't aim to make myself absent from day-to-day issues and utility rate increases, because they affect me as much as they do my neighbors.”
Among the issues that Vega said he considers particularly important in this year’s race is handling the city budget, encouraging business growth, bringing in businesses that can pay a higher wage and help spur more amenities for families, funding public safety departments, and repairing and rebuilding parks and sports fields.
Vega said he is aware of some of the criticisms that have been lobbed at him for changing his votes on some key issues over his first term. While those critics have painted him as indecisive, he said that other residents have commended him for having the “character” to vote his conscious and look out for the best interests of his constituents.
As an example of that, he pointed to his 2016 decision to reverse course and reconsider the Lompoc Valley Motorsports Project that he had voted to essentially kill a week earlier. He said his change in position was due to new information that showed the city could be on the hook for significant costs related to the project — which is still in limbo — if the city were to sever ties with it at that time. By keeping the project alive, the city remained eligible for financial reimbursements from the state.
“I did change my vote,” Vega said. “Not because the project was a bad project, but project time frames and financial viability (were) questionable. Put yourself in my shoes — many have said to me that it showed character and that I listened to new information. Others know I made a good decision for the city.”
If re-elected, Vega said he will push to have the city embrace the aerospace industry that is tied to the nearby Vandenberg Air Force Base, and he said he intends to be heavily involved in the upcoming budget hearings.
“With our new city manager, I expect our next budget process to be transparent and completed in a professional manner,” he said. “I will do my best to move Lompoc forward and not forget that unwarranted taxes and utility rate increases negatively affect families here in our city.”
Vega said he believes his experience gives him an edge over Sherman, who is seeking her first elected office, in this year’s City Council District 2 race. He also points to his background in business management and as a licensed real estate broker as helping to prepare him for the work that is required of a member of the City Council.
“If you watch closely, many of my decisions were for a better Lompoc,” he said. “Taking the path of least resistance would mean I always say yes to staff recommendations without question.
“Financially, where would we be right now?” he asked, referring to the outcome of that path of least resistance. “I am the most independent representative on the dais (and) I have worked hard to live up to expectations. Thank you for your trust.”