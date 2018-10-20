As a native of the U.K. who was raised and spent much of her life in Canada, Shirley Sherman said she sees a lot of potential in her new hometown of Lompoc.
It’s because of her desire to see that potential fulfilled that Sherman, who formally became a U.S. citizen this past March, said she decided to seek a seat on the Lompoc City Council this year representing the newly formed District 2. Sherman will be on the Nov. 6 ballot up against incumbent Victor Vega for the seat that will be voted on by residents in the city’s mid-western district.
“I chose to run because I believe Lompoc can do much, much better,” Sherman said. “Our choice climate, proximity to the Pacific (Ocean) and location on the wine trail are not utilized very well. Downtown is 50-percent vacant. City government has been derelict. Squabbling between members must stop. I am a team player. I will take a balanced approach and give all parties respect in the running of our $50 million per year entity.”
Among the main issues she cited as crucial in this year’s race are the city’s budget, public safety, community beautification and investment in Lompoc.
“This budget is funded by hard-earned taxpayers like you, the voter,” she said. “It’s your money and I will use it more wisely than the present council majority. Revenues must be increased. The tourist dollar is ours to take if only we would make our city more attractive to visit.”
To do that, she said that “absentee landlords” who fail to properly maintain their properties “must be brought to heel,” and that the City Council needs to lobby the state for more funding to repair roads. She also said that Lompoc police need to slow down traffic “so tourists can safely enjoy our valley,” and suggested that Lompoc’s downtown “charm” needed to be restored.
Among ways to bring back that charm, she said, would be to put on live music performances and art shows in downtown green spaces.
“It’s all here,” she said. “Let’s make it happen with new leadership.”
Sherman, who said she’d take a “hands-on” approach to the City Council, noted that her campaign was already investigating overhauling the sports fields near the Santa Ynez riverbed on the northeast portion of the city, and said she’d be in favor of developing a large-scale sports facility that would draw youth travel teams into town. Such a complex had been proposed in the past by Lompoc city staff.
She also said she’d make it a priority to fill currently vacant positions within the Lompoc Police Department in an effort to combat the rising crime rate in the city.
Increasing revenue, she said, will be critical to these objectives as the city faces budget shortfalls, due in large part to its obligations to CalPERS, the state’s pension system.
“The present majority kicks the can down the road — their modus operandi on all major issues,” she said. “Many warn of other California cities that have gone bankrupt. It’s time for Lompoc to face challenges, not get overrun by them. Making city managers scapegoats is not the way to fix very real problems and challenges.”
Sherman said she has been awarded in the past by automaker Mercedes for “exemplary customer service,” and said she would bring that same customer-driven dedication to City Hall. She also noted that she is the president of a homeowners association in District 2, and suggested that her experience in that capacity will prove beneficial on the City Council.
“I oversee our $40 million asset,” she said, referring to the HOA. “Our park is well groomed. Our budget is balanced. We take care of things, down to the lawns and the roofs. My neighbors chose me. Allow me to bring common sense to city government.”