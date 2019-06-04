Joe Suh, senior area manager for the U.S. Small Business Administration, will be the featured speaker during a luncheon hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 20, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1201 North H St.
The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $23 for Chamber members and $28 for nonmembers. Guests can register online at http://bit.ly/luncheonjune2019, by calling 805-736-4567, or by visiting the Chamber at 111 South I St. The deadline to register is Friday, June 14.
Suh is expected to lead a one-hour introductory seminar covering a range of topics, including tools to help start, grow, or recover a small business.
As the nation’s go-to resource and voice for small businesses, the Small Business Administration provides counseling, capital, contracting, and disaster recovery expertise and assistance for the more than 30 million small businesses in the nation.