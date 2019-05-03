The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is seeking nominations from the community for this year’s Lompoc Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards, as well as the Small Business Excellence honor.
The winners will be announced during the Chamber’s annual Awards Banquet, which is scheduled for Aug. 21 at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. The banquet is entirely dedicated to celebrating the businesses, community, and individuals that support and inspire the Lompoc Valley, according to the Chamber.
Nominations for the awards are due by Friday, June 28. Nomination applications are available online at http://lompoc.com/annual-awards.html.
During the Awards Banquet, the Chamber will present the 2019 Lompoc Valley Man and Woman of the Year Award, the Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award, and the Small Business Excellence Award, as well as honor outgoing members of the Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.
The Economic Development Committee will also be awarding its annual Economic Vitality Award.
The registration deadline to attend the Awards Banquet is Friday, July 13. The cost is $55 per person. Each ticket will include a full course meal, complete with dessert, catered by the American Host Restaurant. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for check-in and cocktail hour, and the program will begin at 7.
The banquet is sponsored by Explore Lompoc and Union Bank.
Last year's Man and Woman of the Year, respectively, were the late Linual White Jr., a former Lompoc Fire chief, and Ann McCarty, the executive director of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center.
For more information, visit Lompoc.com or call the Chamber office at 805-736-4567.