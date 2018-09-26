The Lompoc Theatre Project will host its first Lompoc Chalks Festival, billed as “an artist’s festival for everyone,” on Oct. 12, Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 at the corner of Cypress Avenue and South I Street.
The chalk art will begin at 10 a.m. each day, and food trucks, art vendors, a wine and beer tent, and live music and entertainment will last each day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public, with a donation encouraged upon entry, but not required. The proceeds from the event will support the Lompoc Theatre Project’s goal of restoring and reopening the historic Lompoc Theatre in the 100 block of North H Street.
For more information, email lompocchalks@gmail.com, call 805-380-6777, or visit www.facebook.com/Lompoc-Chalks-Festival-620096278340338/.