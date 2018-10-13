Visitors and community members from throughout Lompoc celebrated the arts this weekend with a first-time festival, and some also got an inside peek at a historic Lompoc arts venue.
The first Lompoc Chalks Festival kicked off Friday and continued Saturday in downtown Lompoc. The event, which is serving as a fundraiser for the Lompoc Theatre Project, will wrap up with festivities scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Cypress Avenue and South H Street.
The festival includes chalk art creations, live music and entertainment, and tours of the downtown Lompoc Theatre. Although free to attend, donations have been accepted and will be put toward the ongoing renovation of the Lompoc Theatre, according to organizers.
For more information on the event, email lompocchalks@gmail.com, call 805-380-6777 or visit www.facebook.com/Lompoc-Chalks-Festival-620096278340338/.