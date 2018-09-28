A pair of Lompoc City Councilmen and Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh have been invited to be the guest speakers at the next quarterly meeting of the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association (LVCA), which is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, in the Grossman Gallery at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.
The meeting is open to the public. It will include comments and a question-and-answer session with City Councilmen Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega, both of whom are running for re-election this year, as well as a presentation from Walsh, who is expected to give an update on the homeless situation in the city and provide ways that the LVCA can assist the city’s efforts.
The LVCA has already begun collecting supplies requested by Walsh to give to agencies that are supporting local homeless residents, according to LVCA co-founder Joe A. Garcia.
Light refreshments will be provided at the meeting. Attendees are encouraged to park in the library’s rear lot and enter through the entrance on the far east side of the building, since the library will be closed at the time of the meeting.
For more information, visit www.lvca.news or email info@lvca.news.