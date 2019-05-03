The City of Lompoc Transit (COLT) bus system has been added to Google Maps with stop markers and photos of stop and departure schedules, the city announced this month.
Google Maps now features COLT’s 77 bus stops located throughout the Lompoc Valley, including routes to Santa Barbara and Buellton/Solvang. A total of 106 trips are offered each week along six COLT routes, according to the city.
COLT stops can be found on Google Maps by going to maps.google.com or using the Google Maps app on a mobile device. COLT bus stops are marked by a blue and white bus icon. Zooming in on the map might be necessary to view the stops. Detailed information on individual stops, including location, photo, departure times and bus numbers, is viewable by clicking on the icon.
For more information on COLT, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/public-works/transportation/city-of-lompoc-transit.