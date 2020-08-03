Lompoc bus drivers face uncertainty as new school year approaches

Under normal circumstances, Kelly Murphy said this time of year typically brings with it a lot of excitement.
Murphy, a bus driver with Lompoc Unified School District, would normally be solidifying her route schedule and looking forward to meeting her new students as summer break winds to a close.
This year, however, LUSD is planning to open the new school year on Aug. 17 by employing online distance learning. With almost all students set to remain at home for at least the start of the 2020-21 school year — thus not needing a ride on a school bus — Murphy said her mix of emotions this summer contains a heavy dose of nervousness.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
