The Charlotte's Web Bookmobile, which is part of the Lompoc Public Library System, will celebrate National Bookmobile Day on Wednesday, April 10, with an open house.
The community is invited to tour the Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the parking lot of the Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave.
The Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile has been in operation since March 2016, and has driven 5,911 miles in that time serving the public, according to the city. Additionally, according to data provided by the city, the bookmobile has checked out 26,804 books to the public, garnered 18,537 bookmobile library card holders and hosted 377 programs.
National Bookmobile Day recognizes the contributions of bookmobile staffs that provide services to their communities through a fleet of more than 930 bookmobiles.
The occasion is billed as an opportunity for Americans to express their support for these mobile institutions that often extend library services into areas that are not served by a physical library.