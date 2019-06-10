The Lompoc Elks are the 2019 Babe Ruth champions.
And they needed two games to seal the city's title.
After falling 5-3 in their Sunday morning contest, The Elks sealed their championship on Sunday afternoon by beating V& J Truckers by a score of 9-4 on Sunday at George Meyer Park to win the city’s double elimination tournament.
“We were unbeaten before the Sunday morning game,” said Elks head coach Dave McNamee by phone.
In that morning contest, Gabe Hirzel helped stand out for V&J – scoring four times and blasting two hits. Isaiah Hernandez helped break a 2-2 tie with a single smash that lured two runners home. Alexis Estrada added two hits.
But then things went the Elks’ way once the 2 p.m. game started.
McNamee said Andrew Porter was among the standouts – going 3-for-4 at the plate and driving two runners home. Elijah Bobo, McNamee said, emerged inside the pitcher’s mound.
“Bobo is my horse,” McNamee said. “He had a bad back but he’s a gamer.”
He went on to strike out nine batters and gave up four hits before being relieved by Porter, who pitched the last two innings and recorded the save.
Pudge Guiterrez was another prime hitter for the Elks, McNamee said, as he smacked a triple that led to two RBI’s. Jordan Scott, younger brother of the late Noah Scott, earned the tournament's sportsmanship award.
The Elks were one of six teams that didn’t have a first round bye in the tournament – plus began their championship run on the city tournament’s first day, which was May 30. Team V&J owned the seven-team tournament’s top seed, rewarding them with the rest period. Elks ended the tournament by posting a 4-1 overall mark.
It’s the first time the Elks have won the city Babe Ruth title since 2014, plus giving the Elks their second Babe Ruth title in a five year span.