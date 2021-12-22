Lompoc residents are invited to ring in a healthy new year by participating in the city's annual 5K Resolution Run, set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, at the River Bend Multipurpose Trail.
The outdoor event, organized by the Lompoc Recreation Division, is open to people age 5 and older and all ability levels.
Participants from age 5 to 7 will run a 1K, and those over age 8 will run a 3K. Participants will be able to walk or run the course.
First- and second-place awards will be given to winners in each age category.
Registration is $20 per person and will open at 8 a.m. on race day, though preregistration is recommended, according to city officials.
T-shirts will also be available for purchase for $10 at the event.
Registration forms are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, and should be returned to the Anderson Recreation Center, located at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Registration forms also can be picked up at the Anderson Recreation Center.
For more information, contact Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.