The Lompoc Alpha Club will present its sixth annual Garden Tour and Tea event on Saturday, May 4, and tickets are still available.
The event, held each spring, offers participants the chance to take self-guided tours of five local home gardens, as well as enjoy tea at the Alpha Clubhouse, 704 E. Ocean Ave. This year, the tours are scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. May 4, while the tea reception will be open from 1 to 4 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased from Alpha Club members, at the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau office at 111 South I St., or at Lompoc Valley Florist at 1026 North H St. On the day of the event, tickets will also be available at the Alpha Clubhouse.
Along with the tours and tea, the Cabrillo High School horticulture department will have plants for sale and Lompoc Valley Florist will have some garden items for sale at the Alpha Clubhouse. Tickets will also be available for gift basket raffles.
The five gardens, according to the Alpha Club, will offer unique views.
One garden has many colorful bird aviaries, a large koi pond, lots of vegetables, turtles just out of hibernation, and an outdoor kitchen and fruit trees.
Another backyard garden is filled with edible plants, except for one that is used to repel gophers. It also has lots of fruit trees and paths that the owners made from recycled products.
Another of the gardens has a multilevel yard with a waterfall and pond, outdoor kitchen and lots of plants. The front yard also utilizes old antique washers.
The fourth garden is in a large yard with birch trees, roses and lots of drought-tolerant and water-loving plants. Music will be played in the backyard during the tours.
The last garden has many succulents and ferns, trees, and a large pond. The tropical garden also features a large staghorn fern that is 80 years old and another one that is 60 years old.
For more information, call 805-736-1645.