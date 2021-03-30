031921 SY Lompoc football 02.JPG
Santa Ynez’s Logan Ast carries the ball under pressure from Lompoc at Huyck Stadium during a game on March 19. In last Friday's 46-28 win over Santa Barbara, Ast totaled 283 yards and four touchdowns.

Over in Santa Ynez, Logan Ast helped the Pirates hand reigning Channel League champ Santa Barbara a 46-28 loss by racking up 283 yards of offense.

Ast carried the ball 27 times for 162 yards and four touchdowns. Quite a great performance, right? Well, Ast also added 121 yards receiving on eight catches.

Those yards weren't piled up on catches out of the backfield either. Ast split time at running back and receiver. 

Logan Ast, Santa Ynez SR, RB/WR: 27 carries for 162 yards, 4 TDs; 8 catches for 121 yards. 

