Lucy Thoms-Harrington, a YMCA board member and community activist, has been announced as the fourth nominee for this year’s Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize.

Thoms-Harrington was nominated for the award by Paul Hill, a retired Lompoc Fire chief. Thoms-Harrington moved to Lompoc 38 years ago from Memphis, Tennessee, and Whittier, California, earning a BA and an MBA in International Business along the way. She is retired from Raytheon, and her daughter, whom she raised in Lompoc, is now attending Stanford University.

Thoms-Harrington turned her attention to serving the community as a board member for the Lompoc Family YMCA and as a member of the Channel Islands Association board, which manages eight YMCA organizations in the region.

One of her activities for the YMCA has been to raise money for scholarships for youth, family and seniors. Those scholarships provide programs for healthy living, youth development and social responsibility to the local community. This endeavor ensures no child can be turned away from YMCA programs for lack of funds.

Thoms-Harrington has also worked with other groups, such as the American Association of University Women, University of California at Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Foundation and Vandenberg Air Force Base to promote scholastic and career goals. In these roles, she has emphasized and supported career technical education, scholarships, Speech Trek programs, a high school Space Technology and Robotics Systems Academy, the mentoring of high school students, and fundraising for classroom mini-grants as proposed by K-12 teachers.

She also serves on a Santa Barbara County veterans committee, which provides services and assistance to veterans.

“Thoms-Harrington is talented, organized, focused and totally dedicated to our Lompoc community youth, their present and future,” read a portion of a statement from the Peace Prize committee. “This nomination honors her for her outstanding service and achievements for the past eight years.”

Previously announced nominees for this year's Peace Prize include artist Vicki Andersen, grocers Alix and Aaron Crocker, and Hancock College trustee Jeff Hall.

The Peace Prize Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Valley of the Flowers Church in Vandenberg Village. The public is invited to attend.

Nominations are no longer being accepted, according to the Peace Prize committee, which reported that it had reached the maximum number of nominees.