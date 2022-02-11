The Hancock College baseball team jumped up to a 7-0 lead on Canyons in Santa Clarita on Friday and held on for an 11-7 win.
Hancock pounded out 17 hits on the day as Trenton Pallas, the leadoff hitter, and Joey Freitas each had three hits.
Three other Bulldogs had two hits apiece, including Righetti grad Jacob Steels, who went 2-for-6 with two runs and an RBI.
Vander Hodges, the Bulldogs' shortstop, went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored and DH Vance Serrano went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI.
Freitas had three RBIs and a run scored and Pallas scored twice. Lompoc High grad Kalub Ramirez went 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI.
Zach Martinez had a hit and an RBI.
Nate Wenzel got the start for Hancock and was strong, going 5 2/3 innings while striking out seven and allowing two earned runs. Ricardo Rodriguez, Bradley Waite, Christian Dijkman and Anthony Lopez all pitched in relief as Wenzel earned the win.
Bulldog pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts on the day.
Jacob Ruley, Hodges and Dylan Howell each had a double on the day.
Freitas singled in the Bulldogs' first run in the first inning and Ramirez brought home the second on a fielder's choice. Steels did the same in the second and Freitas singled home another run to put the Bulldogs up 4-0.
Ruley doubled to left field to bring two more Bulldog runs home in the second for a 6-0 lead. Hodges singled home Ruley to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead in the second and they did enough to hang on for the win.
Hancock is now 4-3 on the season and is slated to play San Diego Mesa on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Valencia. Hancock returns home Tuesday with a game against Taft at 2 p.m.
17 Strong Fundraiser baseball game Saturday
Nipomo High will host Arroyo Grande in a 17 Strong Fundraiser baseball game Saturday at 11 a.m.
There is a $10 entry fee as the Eagles face the Titans to kick off their 2022 baseball seasons.
17 Strong is a foundation started by Ryan Teixeira, a standout AGHS baseball player who died after multiple battles with cancer. The organization sends young adults who are too old to qualify for Make-A-Wish trips on 'victory trips.'
The funds raised will help support 17 Strong and the Lerma family to help with the costs of cancer treatment.
Nipomo High grad Jeff McNeil, an All-Star for the New York Mets, will be on hand for the event.
Hancock golf tournament set for April 4
Hancock College has organized a fundraising golf tournament this spring.
Those interested in raising money for Hancock athletic programs can join other Bulldog supporters for prizes, food and drinks at the inaugural AHC Athletics Final Fore Golf Tournament on April 4. Event proceeds will benefit the AHC athletic programs, serving more than 300 student-athletes participation in 14 California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) programs.
Registration for the event is set to open at 8 a.m. on Feb. 15 and space is limited.
Teams of four will play 18 holes of golf at the Santa Maria Country Club. Appetizers will be provided on the course, along with additional snacks and drinks available for purchase during play. Later in the day, join the Bulldogs for dinner and a viewing party at the clubhouse as they host the NCAA National Championship Final Four basketball game on television. All participants will have the opportunity to enter a raffle throughout the day for a chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to the 2023 NCAA Basketball National Championship.
Registration can be completed at the Hancock College athletics website.