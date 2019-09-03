County Fire asking public to clearly post addresses
Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reminding residents and business owners of the importance of having addresses clearly visible on residences and commercial buildings.
Oftentimes, fire engines, ambulances and other emergency vehicles responding to calls — especially at night — are delayed in delivering life-saving care due to the lack of addressing on a building or the ability to see it clearly, County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.
He said addresses should be a minimum of 4 inches tall on residential structures and 6 inches tall on commercial buildings and in colors that contrast to their backgrounds to make them easily recognizable.
Numbers should be visible from both directions of travel and placed so they are clearly visible, not obstructed by vegetation, and placed in two or more locations on the building in case a catastrophic event destroys or blocks one.
Bertucelli also said residents and business owners should use numbers, not letters spelling out the numbers.
Volunteers sought for board, commission vacancies
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is looking for residents from her district interested in serving on a number of county boards and commissions that currently have vacancies.
Vacancies exist on the Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council, the Behavioral Wellness Commission, the Central County Board of Architectural Review, the Guadalupe Cemetery District Board of Trustees, the Human Services Commission and the Cachuma Resource Conservation District Board of Directors.
Preferably, applicants should reside within the 3rd Supervisorial District and may need to meet specific eligibility requirements to serve, she said.
To apply online or learn more about boards and commissions, go to http://countyofsb.org/ceo/boards- commissions/apply.sbc.
Application forms are also available at the Office of the Clerk of the Board at 105 E. Anapamu St., Room 407, Santa Barbara.