Robert F. Byrne, local author of children's book 'Like Mother Like Daughter' will hold a book signing at the Book Loft in Solvang on Dec. 8 from 1-3 p.m.
In the story, Like Mother Like Daughter, family traits, just like family genes, are often passed down through generations -- which can be viewed as negative or positive attributes. But the character, Bobbie, has a wonderful family who accepts and loves her and appreciates how special she is. Bobbie is challenged by a special attribute that defines her personality, and propels her to spontaneously follow whatever may interest her at the moment - leading her on adventures encountering interesting people and places.
Byrne is known for his fine art illustrations, portraits, graphic designs and being past art director, illustrator and animator of over 12 popular children’s learning CD ROMS. Over the last 15 years he has been the featured artist for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce - Lifetime Achievement Awards. He is an award winning artist of The Society of Illustrators of Los Angeles, and currently resides in the Santa Ynez Valley.
For more information about the author and the book, visit http://www.robertbyrne.com/bobbie.html