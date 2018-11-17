To celebrate the start of the holiday month as well as imperfection, author Robbie Kaye will hold a talk about her newly released book, second of the trilogy, called “Cracked, Reflections of Imperfection” on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Santa Ynez.
"As we get closer to the beautiful and crazy holidays, sometimes the pressure grows: to give the perfect gift, to afford buying presents, to be the perfect host, to get all your work done so you can enjoy them," said Kaye. "So I invite you to join me for a lively 'imperfect' evening of music and art."
Kaye says when she contemplated giving the talk, she expressed nervousness and being fearful to her husband, Dave Salter. He said, "You have to do this talk" and reminded her how meaningful the message was to her.
"So I challenged him to act on his fears and play his guitar in public," Kaye said. "I told him if he plays one song, I will do the talk.
Kaye will talk and Salter will sing, with a Q&A to follow.
"I am so excited to share about the art of imperfection and how its altered my life -- and my art," said Kaye.
The evening will be held at Helen’s Hair Studio, located at 3640 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez. The public is invited to attend. Wine and cheese will be served.