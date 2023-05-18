Local resident and astronomy club president Jana Hunking is showcasing her personal collection of astronomy related-items at the Lompoc Library through May.
Items Hunking has on display include authentic meteorites, a space pin collection, a star chart, 2017 Solar eclipse photos, and new photos from the James Webb Space Telescope.
"It's to promote astronomy in Lompoc, and inform the public that we have our own local club called the Astronomy Cub of Lompoc," Hunking said, explaining the exhibit.
For more information about the club, visit https://acl.universeii.com/
Hours of operation at the Lompoc Library are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday and Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.