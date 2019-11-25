The season’s first significant cold front will produce gusty southerly winds and rain on Wednesday with a following upper-level low-pressure system that will create scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Thanksgiving Day.
However, a stronger storm is expected this Saturday and Sunday which could bring fresh gale-force to strong gale-force (39 to 54 mph) southerly winds, and 1 to 3 inches of much needed rain to the Santa Ynez Valley. This intense tempest is forecast to be carried to the Central Coast by a vigorous jet stream.
At our latitude, the jet stream is typically a tubular ribbon of high- speed winds some 18,000 to 40,000 feet up, flowing in wavelike patterns from the west to the east for thousands of miles.
The jet stream is usually about 300 miles wide at its core. Its speed averages about 100 mph in winter and 50 mph in summer. This may rise to 250 mph or greater during winter.
As the wave amplitude of the jet stream increases, the air flow may transform from a wavelike structure to that of a counterclockwise circulation, producing a low-pressure system.
When these low-pressure systems or storms develop in the northern Pacific Ocean, cold fronts are often associated with them.
Think of a cold front as a wave of energy extending away from the core of the storm — like sweeping your hand from the center of a draining kitchen sink to the edge.
These cold fronts usually move in from the northwest, in a southeasterly direction. As the cold front approaches the Central Coast, it often produces increasing southeasterly (prefrontal) winds.
When the cold front passes our area, the winds often shift out of the northwest (post-frontal).
Interesting rule of thumb that I’ve noticed over the years: Often, the speed at which the cold front moves down the coastline is about 75 percent of the post-frontal northwesterly wind speed behind it.
The strongest southerly winds ever recorded at the Diablo Canyon Power Plant meteorological tower occurred Feb. 3, 1998. The southeasterly winds reached 63 mph sustained with gust hitting 79 mph, just shy of 80 mph.
As the frontal boundary sweeps by our area, the heavier cold air at the leading edge of the front cuts under the warmer air from the south forcing it upward.
As the air mass rises in the atmosphere, the reduction in surface pressure enables the air to expand, which results in temperatures falling.
As the air cools, it reaches its dew point, producing precipitation. In other words, it’s like wringing out a sponge. This is also referred to as the adiabatic lapse rate.
This condition will often set off a heavy rain in a narrow line. Cold fronts in winter can bring severe cold spells and even snow.
PG&E Safety Tip:
Overnight lows in the Santa Ynez Valley will drop below freezing on Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow levels will lower to 2,000 feet by Thanksgiving and 1 to 3 feet of snow is possible through the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi passes like Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, impacting holiday travel.
Residual water and freezing temperatures on Friday may produce “black ice” on our roads. Black ice isn't actually black. It's regular ice that forms on road surfaces that’s nearly invisible. Here are some tips to keep in mind if you find yourself driving on black ice this winter: 1) Go slow and steady. 2) Avoid braking or pump brakes. 3) Know how to handle a skid.