Lindsey's Weather: Pacific tree frogs raise their voices in nightly chorus

Because these frogs are also found in the Los Angeles area, the film industry has made the distinctive call of the Pacific tree frog the standard frog call heard in most movies. The frogs in the coastal regions may be active all year.

In hotter or colder climates, these frogs hibernate in moist areas under rocks, fallen trees or dense vegetation to avoid temperature extremes. Like an arctic fox changing its colors through the year, these frogs can change their color from brown to green from one season to another. This camouflage is believed to be related to the temperature and the amount of moisture in the air.

Depending on air temperature, it takes about a week for the eggs to form into tadpoles. After that, the tadpoles begin to feed on whatever is available in the water, like green algae. It takes about a year for the tadpole to become a member of the breeding chorus.

According to NOAA and NASA’s global temperature data, 2019 was the second hottest year on Earth since records began. Even more remarkable, 2019 wasn’t an El Nino year. The 2010s was the warmest decade on record. I will be giving a presentation about climate change and what it means for our local weather at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S McClelland St. in Santa Maria on Friday, Jan. 24, from 3 to 4 p.m. with time for questions afterward. All are welcome, including families. This talk is sponsored by the Santa Maria branch of the American Association of University Women.

