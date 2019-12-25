Lindsey's Weather: More rain occurs at night in part because of dew point

Many of the recent storms this December have seemed to pass during the night, prompting a reader to ask me, does it rain more at night than during the day?
I thought a perfect place to start was with historical rainfall data from the Santa Maria and Santa Ynez airport weather station’s historical data and the PG&E weather forecast. And I got my answer.
After reviewing the last 10 years of unsettled weather conditions, I discovered that we do receive more rain during the night than during the day. Here’s why.
There are a few factors to consider. First there is less daylight during the winter months, the time we get most of our rain. On the first day of winter — Dec. 21 — we have about 14 hours and 13 minutes of nighttime and only nine hours and 47 minutes of daylight at our latitude. Of course as the winter progresses, the days become longer until the first day of spring, where daytime and nighttime are about equal.
Another factor is the development of thunderstorms in the inland areas, which often occur during the afternoon and evening hours due to surface heating. This could give our inland area more rain during the daylight hours.
However, taking these factors into consideration, we still receive more rain during the night than during the day at the local airports. One reason is the top of the clouds cool during the night, allowing the air mass to reach its dew point more readily and producing greater amounts of precipitation.
During the summer months, the marine layer can often produce heavy drizzle, especially during the night and early morning hours. There have been a few times I have actually measured up to two one-hundredths of an inch of precipitation during the night.
But the most interesting facet is there seems to be a greater occurrence of frontal passages (rain) near 9 p.m., with another peak about three hours before dawn.
I have asked around to some other meteorologists why they thought this happened, and no one seemed to know. This may have to be left as a mystery. Regardless of what it is, it does add to the amount of rain that we receive during the “0-dark” hours (this is an old Navy term to describe the early morning hours).
John Lindsey is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.