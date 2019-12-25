Lindsey's Weather: More rain occurs at night in part because of dew point

Many of the recent storms this December have seemed to pass during the night, prompting a reader to ask me, does it rain more at night than during the day?

I thought a perfect place to start was with historical rainfall data from the Santa Maria and Santa Ynez airport weather station’s historical data and the PG&E weather forecast. And I got my answer.

After reviewing the last 10 years of unsettled weather conditions, I discovered that we do receive more rain during the night than during the day. Here’s why.

There are a few factors to consider. First there is less daylight during the winter months, the time we get most of our rain. On the first day of winter — Dec. 21 — we have about 14 hours and 13 minutes of nighttime and only nine hours and 47 minutes of daylight at our latitude. Of course as the winter progresses, the days become longer until the first day of spring, where daytime and nighttime are about equal.

Another factor is the development of thunderstorms in the inland areas, which often occur during the afternoon and evening hours due to surface heating. This could give our inland area more rain during the daylight hours.