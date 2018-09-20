Having recently returned from a 10-day trip to Europe, which started in Amsterdam and ended in Switzerland, Linda Johansen reports that she and a small group of friends cruised for seven nights with 140 other passengers aboard the Amadeus Silver, owned and operated by Lueftner Cruises.
"The ship was beautiful with an amazing crew of many nationalities that serviced our every whim. The meals were absolutely delicious and the views from the Sun Deck were stunning, especially along the area between Koblenz and Rudesheim, Germany," said Johnasen.
The area referred to as the Romantic Rhine, is said to have the greatest concentration of castles, monuments and medieval villages along the river with over 40 in full view. She said the group toured Amsterdam and the city's centuries-old canals by boat. "We enjoyed the charming cafes and famous 16th century row houses stacked side-by-side. We also explored Cologne, Germany and the city’s Old Town, with its narrow cobbled streets and magnificent Cathedrals."
Along the Moselle River, they visited the village of Cochem, and Reichsburg Castle, which is set on a precipitous rock high above the village with panoramic views of the Moselle Valley and River.
"We finished that day in a wine cellar tasting Mosel wines, which are known for their sweetness because the grapes are planted on the very steep hillside; these grapes are still picked by hand because of the steep terrain," said Johansen.
The next day they experienced another walking tour of the Village of Rudesheim, which is over 2,000 years old -- and badly damaged by the effects of World War II, but later rebuilt, according to Johansen. The Village is also famous for their Mechanical Music Museum, which they also visited.
"We toured Heidelberg which is one of the most romantic cities in Germany due to its picturesque riverside location and beautiful old bridges -- and the 16th Century Heidelberg Castle," she said. "This is one of the best examples of German Renaissance architecture which again had been destroyed by the French. But despite it being left in ruins, it is still magnificent."
Towards the end of their tour, she said they visited Strasbourg, a provincial capital of France that blends centuries of Roman, French, German and Alsatian influence, together. The visit brought them to the old quarter “Petite France” and the Cathedral of Notre Dame.
On their last day, they disembarked in Basel, Switzerland and traveled to the wine region of Alsace, visiting the beautiful town of Colmar, making their way to their final destination in Zurich. Here, they stopped at a German resort town called Titisee, which is surrounded by a picturesque lake, hidden deep in the Black Forest.
"We observed a glass-blowing demonstration and an explanation on how cuckoo clocks are made before enjoying our last dinner complete with delicious Black Forest Cake. We had an apple strudel-making class, which seemed to be a very easy recipe. But we all quickly decided, 'why bother? We have our own delicious bakeries in Solvang that already bake such decadent things," she admitted.
After a 12-hour flight, the group was met by a shuttle which transported them home to Solvang and the other parts of the Santa Ynez Valley.
"It doesn’t matter how many amazing countries that I visit, there is NO place like home," exclaimed Johansen.