The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department commander's recap for the Santa Ynez Valley Patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Monday, March 25:
INCIDENT — Deputies were called about 7:25 p.m. regarding a transient who had yelled at a passerby and arrived at Edison and Manzana streets in Santa Ynez, where they encountered an Oceano man who immediately ditched abut 3.08 grams of methamphetamine in the street.
However, he was cooperative with deputies, who issued him a citation for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and released him at the scene. But that wasn’t deputies’ only contact with the man.
About 11:05 p.m., they were called to the Chumash Casino Resort, where security personnel recognized him as someone who in 2015 had been banned and warned not to return.
He allegedly admitted to knowing he was banned, and by being there he was violating a section of the Penal Code for intentionally interfering with a business.
Still later, deputies were called when the man was transported to the hospital, claiming he had fallen into a ravine.
INCIDENT — After deputies stopped an unregistered vehicle about 8:25 p.m. at Mission Drive and Pine Street in Solvang, they allegedly discovered the driver’s license had been suspended.
He was issued a citation for suspicion of driving on a suspended or revoked license, and his vehicle was impounded.
INCIDENT — Just before 10 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle at Highway 246 and Thumbelina Drive in Buellton after they spotted it following another vehicle too closely and swerving.
Deputies discovered the driver was on probation for driving under the influence of alcohol and hit-and-run driving. He was cited for suspicion of driving on a suspended or revoked license and released. His vehicle was driven to his home by his father.
Wednesday, March 27:
ARREST — Deputies were called to El Rancho Market in Santa Ynez about 7:35 p.m. for a reported shoplifting, but the suspect — later identified as Christopher Richard Steinhoefel — fled on foot.
Then about 8:20 p.m., a deputy spotted Steinhoefel walking on Carriage Drive approaching Covered Wagon Road, where the suspect led the deputy on a foot pursuit for about 100 yards before being apprehended.
Steinhoefel was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and shoplifting,
Thursday, March 28:
ARREST — About 12:25 a.m., deputies were summoned to the Chumash gas station on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez to check the welfare of two people who allegedly kept passing out in their vehicle.
Deputies arrived to find two people slumped over in the car and had to awaken both of them.
When the passenger door was opened, deputies allegedly spotted an uncapped hypodermic syringe on the floor where Miguel Ramos Jr. had been sitting, and a records check revealed a misdemeanor warrant had been issued for his arrest.
After he was taken into custody, deputies searched the immediate area where he had been sitting and found approximately 0.2 grams of heroin, four used hypodermic syringes and a spoon with a brownish-black substance in it.
Ramos was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance as well as the warrant.
The other occupant of the car was issued a citation for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and being a felon convicted of assault in possession of tear gas.
ARREST — Deputies responding to a reported drunken driver about 11:30 a.m. found a car parked parallel to but not in a parking space on First Street at Copenhagen Drive in Solvang.
Driver Linda Candy allegedly appeared unsteady and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and deputies found her license had been suspended for a previous incident of driving under the influence of alcohol in January.
A breath analysis returned a blood alcohol level of 0.14. Candy consented to have blood drawn for blood alcohol analysis, and she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
INCIDENT — Deputies took a report about 12:25 p.m. from the owner of Santa Cota Market in Santa Ynez regarding a check returned to him by his bank with a letter explaining it was forged.
An unknown man had used the check, which was stolen in a burglary at New Ocean Market in Santa Maria, to purchase approximately $27 worth of goods about 10:20 p.m. March 19.
INCIDENT — A woman living in the 400 block of Alisal Road in Solvang told deputies about 3:45 p.m. that someone had forged a U.S. Postal Service form that had her mail rerouted to another address.
She said she contacted the Postal Service, who stopped rerouting her mail.
ARREST — Deputies conducting a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle with three occupants at Sanja Cota Avenue and Casino Drive in Santa Ynez found the driver’s license had been suspended and a misdemeanor arrest warrant had been issued for passenger Dalton Cole Hornlein.
As Hornlein was being arrested, deputies allegedly found him in possession of a used methamphetamine pipe. He was subsequently booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the warrant and suspicion of possessing paraphernalia for smoking a controlled substance.
The driver was cited for suspicion of driving on a suspended license, and the third occupant drove the car home.
Friday, March 29:
ARREST — A resident in the 300 block of Dania Avenue in Buellton called deputies just before 2 a.m. to report his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was sitting across the street in his white Chevrolet Astro van and revving the engine.
Deputies arrived to find David Eduardo Romero and a friend in the van, and it was allegedly apparent both had been drinking.
Romero allegedly became verbally aggressive with deputies, and after several outbursts and due to Romero’s alleged level of intoxication, a deputy attempted to place him in handcuffs.
That’s when Romero allegedly began fighting with the two deputies and continued to resist despite commands to put his hands behind his back.
The two deputies eventually used their weight on Romero’s back to take him to the ground, where he continued to resist.
Deputies were finally able to handcuff Romero, but when they attempted to place him in the back of the patrol vehicle, he allegedly began resisting again.
Ultimately, he was placed in the vehicle and taken to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital for medical clearance before being transported to Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of forcibly resisting arrest and public intoxication.
One of the deputies suffered multiple abrasions to his wrists and knees in the altercation.
INCIDENT — An altercation between a woman and her nephew brought deputies to the 100 block of Kalawa Shaq on the Chumash Indian Reservation about 9 p.m.
The nephew was picked up by another family member, and a records check revealed a cite-and-release misdemeanor warrant had been issued for the woman in San Bernardino County
She was cited for the warrant and released.
Saturday, March 30:
ARREST — Deputies contacted Amanda Unzueta in the lobby restroom of the Chumash Casino Resort about 2:25 a.m. and allegedly found her too intoxicated to care for herself or the safety of others.
She was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
INCIDENT — Following a traffic enforcement stop for an inoperable headlight about 11:10 p.m. at Edison and Olive streets in Santa Ynez, the driver allegedly admitted he did not have a driver’s license.
The man was cited for suspicion of being an unlicensed driver and released. His brother arrived and took possession of the vehicle.
INCIDENT — When deputies spotted a vehicle speeding and making an illegal high-speed U-turn on Highway 246 at Sienna Way in Santa Ynez, they attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop, but the driver instead drove to his residence to avoid being pulled over.
He was still issued a citation for suspicion of reckless driving.
ARREST — Deputies located Erik Morales sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot behind Tower Pizza in Solvang just before midnight and allegedly spotted an open beer bottle on the passenger-side floorboard.
A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly turned up cocaine in multiple plastic packages, and Morales allegedly admitted he was selling them for money. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and transporting a controlled substance for sale.
Sunday, March 31:
ARREST — About 12:40 a.m., deputies located Adantonio Rivera in the parking lot behind Tower Pizza in Solvang and allegedly found him too intoxicated to care for himself or the safety of others.
Rivera was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.