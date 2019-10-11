The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol.
Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Sunday, Sept 29:
INCIDENT — Deputies stopped an unregistered vehicle at an undisclosed location about 1:15 a.m. and allegedly discovered the driver was unlicensed and under the influence of a controlled substance.
During a consent search, deputies allegedly found a glass methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle, which was subsequently towed away while the driver was taken to the substation for a drug test.
The driver was ultimately cited for suspicion of driving without a license, operating an unregistered vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
INCIDENT — A bag of tools was stolen from the unlocked tool boxes of a truck parked in the 2800 block of Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos, according to a report filed about 9:45 a.m. by the vehicle’s owner.
Tuesday, Oct. 1:
INCIDENT — Sixteen tires on eight vehicles were punctured at Recovery Ranch in the 3600 block of Tivola Street in Santa Ynez, according to a report filed about 10:55 a.m.
A person of interest was identified after he was found sleeping next to a screwdriver that matched the puncture wounds on the tires, but Recovery Ranch declined to pursue prosecution.
The damage was estimated at $3,800.
INCIDENT — The burglary of a residence in the 3600 block of Olive Street in Santa Ynez was reported about 3 p.m., with the suspect making off with about $100 in cash and a jewelry box valued at $300.
No evidence was collected.
INCIDENT — A resident in the 1300 block of North Refugio Road in Santa Ynez reported that someone had entered the home sometime between 7:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and stolen jewelry of unknown value as well as an unknown amount of cash.
No signs of forced entry were found.
Wednesday, Oct. 2:
INCIDENT — Another hiker was victimized by an unknown thief who broke the window of her locked car parked at the Midland School trails head in the 5100 block of Figueroa Mountain Road near Los Olivos.
The thief made off with her purse, according to the report taken about 3 p.m.
INCIDENT — Someone forced entry to the laundry room of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Second Place in Solvang, then used a drill-type tool to defeat the locks on two coin-operated washing machines, according to a report taken about 7:15 p.m.
The thief stole an estimated $600 in coins from the machines, according to the report.
ARREST — Deputies who made a traffic enforcement stop about 10 p.m. at Highway 246 and Industrial Way in Buellton discovered a warrant had been issued for driver Jonathan Kuskey on suspicion of domestic violence.
Kuskey was arrested on the warrant and booked into Santa Barbara Jail.
Friday, Oct. 4:
INCIDENT — A resident in the 300 block of Arden Way in Buellton reported just before 11 a.m. that a bent window screen on her front window indicated someone had tried to break into her home sometime between Sept. 30 and that day.
There was no video or other suspect information, but the resident believed it was related to other burglaries in Santa Ynez.
INCIDENT — A deputy contacted a passenger in a car at the Park & Ride lot on Avenue of Flags in Buellton about 9:50 p.m. and allegedly saw a hypodermic syringe in plain view inside the vehicle.
A search allegedly turned up usable quantities of methamphetamine and heroin as well as associated paraphernalia.
The person was issued a citation for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and was released.
Saturday, Oct. 5:
INCIDENT — Deputies are looking for a white man in his mid-30s driving a white late 1990s or early 2000s GMC Jimmy or Chevrolet Blazer who is suspected of burglarizing an unlocked Dodge Ram parked on the street in the 1100 block of Cota Street in Santa Ynez.
Surveillance video from a neighbor’s house showed the vehicle pull into the dead-end street about 12:53 p.m.
The suspect, described by an eye witness, took the truck owner’s wallet and later tried to use one of the victim’s credit cards at an Exxon station in Santa Barbara.
Deputies notified the Chumash Casino Resort to look for the vehicle on surveillance video before and after the time of the theft.
ARREST — Security officers at the Chumash Casino Resort allegedly spotted two men sitting in a vehicle in the parking structure using a rolled up dollar bill to inhale a white powdery substance through their nostrils about 8:30 p.m.
The two men were detained inside the casino and allegedly determined to be under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant.
Deputies said the passenger provided a urine sample that tested positive for cocaine and THC. He was cited for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and released to another person who picked him up at the casino.
A probable-cause search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a plastic baggie containing suspected cocaine in the center console, so owner David Albert Montoya was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.